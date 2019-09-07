Limpopo police condemn the killing of a child

The acting provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala, has condemned with the strongest terms, the killing of an 11-year-old girl at Ga-Marishane village in the Nebo policing area outside Groblesdal in the Limpopo province.

This condemnation follows the incident of murder which occurred between the 5th and the 6th September 2019 when the deceased, Thandi Mampane, allegedly left home to school on the 5th and she never returned back.

The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside this village yesterday, on the 6th September 2019.

The cause of death on this young girl is not clear at this stage but the ongoing police investigations will tell.

The suspicion and allegations that the deceased might have been raped before she was killed, will be confirmed by the postmortem examination, still to be conducted.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect/s involved in this matter, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Ernest Mogawane at 082 348 7949 or 013 264 0005 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

Members of the community who are still perpetrating these type of heinous acts targeting young children are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise, concluded Major General Manala.

