Limpopo police launch manhunt for escaped prisoners

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Seshego outside Polokwane have launched a massive manhunt for thirteen (13) awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the holding cells on Friday night.

Police in the province say preliminary investigations indicated that these awaiting trial prisoners, escaped during a routine cell visit at about 9.30pm.

They added that a dedicated task team led by the Saps Seshego Cluster Commander Major General Sam Mokgonyana comprised of detectives, crime intelligence and crime prevention members has been established in search of these prisoners.

The escapees who were arrested for business robberies and contravention of Illegal Immigration Act, were identified as follows :

* Jeffery Sekunda aged 40.

* Alex Chinengo aged 26.

* Usher Hamadanisa aged 27.

* Edmore Madzudzu aged 34.

* Concelia Musengeni aged 35.

* Jeffery Duvenengwa aged 37.

* Tenashe Moyo aged 24.

* Elvis Charo aged 26.

* Ida Jana aged 20.

* Cosia Mabena aged 19.

* Ludwick Dube aged 19.

* Luckson Manyangadzi aged 31.

* MIishack Brian aged 19.

“The police are appealing to members of the community to assist them with any information that can lead to the re-arrest of these escapees.They are advised though, not to approach or try to arrest them but instead, to contact Colonel Simon Mogale at 071 479 2329 or the crime stop number 0860010111or the nearest police station police.

“The circumstances around this incident, are a subject of the ongoing Police internal and criminal investigations.”

