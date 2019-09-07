KZN police seeking kidnapped woman

Police in KwaDabeka, KZN, are searching for Sithembile Ncwane, 23, from the area who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged that the victim was walking along Khululeka drive in KwaDabeka when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle that was following her.

“She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her. When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off. Sithembile has not been seen since and despite a search that has been conducted, she has not been found,” Mbele said.

She said a case of kidnapping has been opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079 5000 299 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

