Fake cops bust outside police station as kidnapping foiled in Ekurhuleni

On Friday, police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the police station at Tsakane in Ekurhuleni. Five occupants were in the vehicle, one of whom – an adult male – was found to have been kidnapped and robbed.

“Four suspects were taken into custody while police seized from the suspects and the vehicle, two firearms – one of which was unlicensed, a police appointment card and other SAPS-issued items including handcuffs and a blue light,” says police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

It was revealed that the suspects were allegedly demanding thousands of Rands from the family of the kidnapped victim, in exchange for his safe return.

The suspects are being charged for police impersonation, possession of an unlicensed firearm, kidnapping, robbery and extortion. More charges may be added.

Gauteng police management have welcomed the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the firearms.

“Well done to our members who acted swiftly in response to information of possible illegal activity taking place on the premises of the South African Police Service. This just shows how daring criminals have become and how far they would go undermining the authority of the State and terrorising our communities,” says Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

The foiled kidnapping comes in the same week that six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager was abducted by four men outside her Vanderbijlpark school, Laerskool Kollegepark, on Monday.

The kidnappers demanded R2m from the little girl’s family. De Jager was released by her kidnappers during the early hours of Tuesday morning and taken to a police station by a couple who found her.

A teacher at her school – who is also said to be a close friend of her mother Angeline – has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping. It is alleged she is the mastermind behind the abduction plot.

