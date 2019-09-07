Withdrawn rape cases against Mrwetyana’s alleged killer to be reviewed – report

The alleged rapist and killer of Uyinene Mrwetyana purchased liquor and drank after allegedly committing the crimes.

DispatchLive reported that this was revealed by the Minister of Police Bheki Cele at Mrwetyana’s funeral on Saturday.

Cele reportedly said Mrwetyana had fought back to the end.

The minister was quoted as saying that he had heard that the suspect had told other women to return to the post office, as he had allegedly told Mrwetyana, which Cele said showed that it was his modus operandi.

“She fought there heavily parents. She lost footing and then he raped her. In the middle of that, she rises and fights and he gets whatever and bashes her to death,” Cele was quoted as saying.

Cele was quoted as saying that this was revealed by the suspect during his confession.

He said when the police apprehended the suspect he told them that when he realised what he had done he purchased liquor and drank because he did not know what to do.

“He wrapped the young, beautiful body, put it in his boot and burnt the body and dug it into a grave,” Cele was quoted as saying.

He further said Mrwetyana’s body was found before the suspect was apprehended and that the police still have to get DNA.

The minister said the suspect had served years in jail for car-hijacking.

Cele described the suspect as a violent person, adding that after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions, rape cases against the suspect which were withdrawn would be reviewed.

