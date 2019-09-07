Tragedy strikes as fiancé murdered a day before anniversary

Wynand Labuschagne (27) died after he was shot at his complex in Brentwood Park during the early hours of Friday morning, reports the Kempton Express.

According to his brother-in-law, Kallie Gronum, Labuschagne was shot through the heart.

“Wynand was asleep with his fiancée Sumandi Janse van Rensburg when he heard a noise inside the house,” said a distraught Gronum on Friday afternoon.

“He started shouting and telling whoever was inside their home to leave. He left the bedroom to investigate what was happening. That was when he was shot in the upper body.”

Gronum said the couple’s dogs were barking, which also alerted them that something wasn’t right.

Capt Nomsa Sekele, Benoni SAPS spokesperson, confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated.

“The motive is unknown as nothing was taken from the premises and the suspects fled the scene after shooting the deceased,” said Sekele.

Gronum said he was told by a neighbour, whose two dogs were also barking, that they saw three men running from the complex.

“Sumandi was scared and ran outside into the parking lot where she started screaming for help after the shooting. She went to the nearest neighbour and knocked for help,” said Gronum.

“Unfortunately, Wynand was declared dead on the scene.”

Gronum told the Express Labuschagne was a “very good guy” and that his untimely death had left them sad and heartbroken.

“They would have been engaged for a year tomorrow [Saturday] and Labuschagne was actually planning on surprising Sumandi with a new car this weekend,” shared Labuschagne.

“His father had to urgently book a flight back as he was away on business. All this has shattered us.”

