Malema and Ndlozi to be prosecuted for assault of police officer

Lobby group AfriForum announced in a statement on Friday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The case relates to an altercation in April last year that occurred at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral and follows ongoing pressure from the Afrikaner rights group, which has threatened to prosecute the EFF members privately if no action occurs.

An NPA letter resolving that the pair will face a charge of common assault, which has been circulating on social media and was also reported on by EWN, has been confirmed as authentic by NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

BREAKING #MalemaAssault The NPA has authorised the prosecution of EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for allegedly assaulting a police officer. BB pic.twitter.com/FScMzk2BBt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2019

At the time of the funeral, there were reports of a scuffle between three senior EFF leaders and a police officer after they were allegedly denied entry into the Fourways Memorial Park, where the struggle stalwart was laid to rest. Malema reported said “no white person can stop me,” and was eventually granted entry.

He had his own protectors and full accreditation to be there, he claimed.

He later also denied that he had pushed anyone and strongly denied assaulting any VIP protection uni member.

Numerous images could, however, be seen on social media of Malema and Ndlozi surrounded by members of the army and police.