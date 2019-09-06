Malema and Ndlozi to be prosecuted for assault of police officer

Lobby group AfriForum announced in a statement on Friday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to prosecute EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
The case relates to an altercation in April last year that occurred at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral and follows ongoing pressure from the Afrikaner rights group, which has threatened to prosecute the EFF members privately if no action occurs.
An NPA letter resolving that the pair will face a charge of common assault, which has been circulating on social media and was also reported on by EWN, has been confirmed as authentic by NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
At the time of the funeral, there were reports of a scuffle between three senior EFF leaders and a police officer after they were allegedly denied entry into the Fourways Memorial Park, where the struggle stalwart was laid to rest. Malema reported said “no white person can stop me,” and was eventually granted entry.
He had his own protectors and full accreditation to be there, he claimed.
He later also denied that he had pushed anyone and strongly denied assaulting any VIP protection uni member.
Numerous images could, however, be seen on social media of Malema and Ndlozi surrounded by members of the army and police.
AfriForum’s head of private prosecutions Gerrie Nel said that their organisation welcomed the decision to prosecute Malema and Ndlozi and would continue to put pressure on the state to follow through with it, or would indeed prosecute the matter privately.
“We think it is regrettable that this only happened after we put pressure on them just to fulfil their constitutional mandate. Certainly, we will follow this matter and monitor it to ensure that justice is done.”
Yesterday, at a press conference, Malema claimed the police had contacted him, adding that he thought they may soon attempt to charge him.
“Police have made contact with me. They have said I must go take a warning statement, I think they have taken a decision to charge me. I will remain silent and they must tell me why they are charging me,” he said.
What Malema was referring to was unclear, as he then moved on to other topics, but there was speculation he may have been referring to a case involving his alleged firing of an assault rifle during his party’s birthday celebrations last year. It is one of several ongoing cases involving the EFF leader.