Post Office probing how it employed Uyinene’s alleged rapist, murderer

The South African Post Office board convened a dedicated sub-committee to investigate the appointment of the man who allegedly raped and murdered Uyinene Mrwetyana, despite him having a previous criminal conviction.

“The post office board was horrified and dismayed by the news of the brutal murder of Ms Uyinene Mrwetyana at the Clareinch post office,” read a statement from board member Charles Nwaila.

The 42-year-old post office employee allegedly confessed and faces charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. It also emerged he had a previous criminal conviction. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“What is even more saddening is that our own post office employee is involved in this heinous crime. The board and management of the post office condemn in the strongest terms this horrific incident as it does not represent the values espoused by the organisation.

“From the moment the gruesome incident came to light, SA Post Office management and staff have been actively involved in assisting the police with the investigation.”

Addressing the portfolio committee on communications on Tuesday morning, Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said the post office had been directed to investigate how the employee was allowed on site without security clearance.

Nwaila said subsequent to Ndabeni-Abrahams’ directive, the board had convened a dedicated sub-committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the implicated employee’s appointment.

“The board is finalising the investigation and a report of the findings will be submitted to the minister of communications and digital technologies,” he added.

“The scourge of violence against women and children affecting our society has to come to an end. The post office is committed to collaborate with all stakeholders to find a sustainable solution.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the Mrwetyana family for the loss of their beloved daughter. Our sympathies also go out to Uyinene’s friends and her fellow University of Cape Town students.”

Nwaila’s statement follows an announcement by the EFF at a media briefing on Thursday that it had tasked a legal team headed by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to take action against the post office and communications department following Mwretyana’s rape and murder.

