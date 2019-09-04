Mpumalanga correctional services officer arrested for trying to smuggle dagga

An official from the department of correctional services in Barberton was arrested after he was caught with dagga on Saturday.

This is after the Emergency Special Team (EST) received a tip-off about an official who was on his way to smuggle dagga into the Nelspruit Correctional Centre, reports Mpumalanga News.

“The EST followed the officials from town where Comfort Khoza collected dagga and headed to the centre. Upon arrival, the guards on duty directed him to a search room where he tried to escape but was caught.

“Four packaged balls of dagga worth an estimated value of R3 000 were found in his possession. The police were immediately called and he was arrested and detained at the Nelspruit Police Station,” reads a statement from the department.

He appeared at Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of dealing with drugs, possession of dagga and contriving the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998. He was granted R2,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again next month.

