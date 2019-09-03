WATCH: Foreign protesters defend themselves against South Africans in Rosettenville

Hundreds of foreign protesters blocked Johannesburg Road in Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg, on Tuesday, disrupting travel as well as local schools and businesses, reports the Southern Courier.

Protesters say they are fed up with the way South African citizens are treating them.

They were holding various weapons in an attempt to defend themselves against South Africans.

One of the protesters, Eric Kabongo, said all they wanted was peace but if South Africans wanted war they would give it to them.

Moffat View SAPS Captain Loyd said they would not tolerate any violence. Peace and order should be maintained.

SAPS and JMPD officers were on the scene trying to calm the situation down.

