Clashes between ‘Nigerians’ and SA nationals cause further chaos in Kempton Park

People were being evacuated from Festival Mall after lunchtime, the Kempton Express reports, following news that rubber bullets were being fired on potential looters along Pretoria Road in Kempton Park.

Although the crowd was being dispersed the fear was there they might regroup and cause more chaos, so roads remained closed.

People were urged to avoid the area.

The situation in the Kempton Park central business district had been tense all day following alleged clashes between South African and Nigerian nationals earlier on Tuesday.

Streets were closed and there was a strong police and metro police presence monitoring the situation. Shots had been fired again at 13.35pm.

According to reports from the scene, shots were also fired earlier and employees at shops were asked to leave.

Central Avenue and Monument Road at the corner of Long Street were blocked.

The metro police brought in a new Nyala to disperse the crowds.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.