WATCH: JMPD van left unattended next to looters … with its shotguns

In footage sent to The Citizen on Tuesday, a witness can be heard describing a scene of chaotic looting and criminality, which rocked the Johannesburg CBD and several others areas of Gauteng on Monday.

In the clip, a disabled Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) armoured crowd control vehicle can be seen left wide open and unattended, with its left front wheel missing.

The person filming can be heard saying that looting was happening a short distance away, with not a policeman in sight, and that anyone could just help themselves to the weapons and other equipment in the truck, including “shotguns on their racks”.

Scenes of looting are also evident in the clip. Watch the clip below, which is doing the rounds on social media (you may need to activate the audio manually on your device):

Chaos dominated the Joburg CBD again on Monday amid tensions between locals, foreigners and the police caught in the middle.

Police were still at loggerheads with community members. The situation remained tense in Turffontein, with most shops in and around Johannesburg remaining closed.

From Fordsburg to Turffontein Mayfair and the Johannesburg CBD, shops were shut as protesters continued with their violent reaction to foreign-owned shops.

More police were deployed in an effort to bring calm to these areas around Johannesburg.

Rubber bullets were fired at locals allegedly looting. This was followed by numerous arrests while shop owners were moved to places of safety.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.