Crime 3.9.2019 06:30 am

Amy-Lee de Jager reunited with her family after kidnapping

Kaunda Selisho
Amy-Lee de Jager. Picture: Supplied

Amy-Lee de Jager. Picture: Supplied

The private investigator her family hired in an effort to trace her whereabouts confirmed it on radio.

Amy-Lee de Jager,  the six-year-old who was abducted in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, has been returned to her family.

This is according to the private investigator her family hired in an effort to trace her whereabouts.

Speaking on condition of anonymity during 702’s Late Night Talk during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the man, who has since been identified by the show’s producers as the family’s PI, confirmed the news, which was reportedly corroborated by the Vanderbijlpark police station who spoke to producers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo also confirmed the news to News24.

“Right now, Amy-Lee de Jager she’s been reunited with her family. She was dropped by the Shakespeare Hotel. They dropped her by the police station about two hours ago,” said the caller.

The hotel in question is the area’s Shakespeare Inn. When called for confirmation, a staff member claimed to have no knowledge of the event.

Following her kidnapping on Monday, her family confirmed to Eyewitness News that her kidnappers had made contact and demanded a R2 million ransom in exchange.

The caller claimed that no ransom had been paid for her return.

A family member also posted about Amy-Lee’s return in a Facebook group called Gebede vie Amy-Lee de Jager.

amy lee de jager

Image: Facebook

RELATED: Eyewitness speaks on Amy-Lee de Jager’s kidnapping: ‘I heard a woman screaming’

Posted by Karlien Husselman KH on Monday, 2 September 2019

De Jager was kidnapped by four men in Gauteng at around 07:40am on Monday. A manhunt was launched by police after news emerged that the men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Vanderbijlpark kidnapping: School urges parents to not panic 2.9.2019
UPDATE: Eyewitness speaks on Amy-Lee de Jager’s kidnapping: ‘I heard a woman screaming’ 2.9.2019
Zephany Nurse’s true identity revealed as Miché Solomon 14.8.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 