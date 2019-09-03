Amy-Lee de Jager reunited with her family after kidnapping

Amy-Lee de Jager, the six-year-old who was abducted in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, has been returned to her family.

This is according to the private investigator her family hired in an effort to trace her whereabouts.

Speaking on condition of anonymity during 702’s Late Night Talk during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the man, who has since been identified by the show’s producers as the family’s PI, confirmed the news, which was reportedly corroborated by the Vanderbijlpark police station who spoke to producers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo also confirmed the news to News24.

BREAKING NEWS: 6 y/o Amy-Lee De Jager, who was abducted from her mother's car in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday morning HAS BEEN RETURNED TO HER FAMILY! The PI who worked on the case as well as the police has just confirmed it on my show. #LateNightTalk 702 — Oliver Dickson (@Oliver_Speaking) September 3, 2019

“Right now, Amy-Lee de Jager she’s been reunited with her family. She was dropped by the Shakespeare Hotel. They dropped her by the police station about two hours ago,” said the caller.

The hotel in question is the area’s Shakespeare Inn. When called for confirmation, a staff member claimed to have no knowledge of the event.

Following her kidnapping on Monday, her family confirmed to Eyewitness News that her kidnappers had made contact and demanded a R2 million ransom in exchange.

The caller claimed that no ransom had been paid for her return.

A family member also posted about Amy-Lee’s return in a Facebook group called Gebede vie Amy-Lee de Jager.

De Jager was kidnapped by four men in Gauteng at around 07:40am on Monday. A manhunt was launched by police after news emerged that the men loaded Amy-Lee de Jager into a white Toyota Fortuner and drove off with her.

This is a developing story.

