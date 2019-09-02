Uyinene’s alleged killer had previously been accused of rape

The 42-year-old post office employee that allegedly murdered missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana reportedly has a prior conviction for armed robbery or robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as a case of rape that was opened against him and later wihdrawn.

This is according to the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila.

“I don’t have the circumstances why it was withdrawn,” said Ntabazalila in an interview with host of the 702 Afternoon Drive show Joanne Joseph earlier today.

When asked about the case, Ntabazalila recalled the chilling details that were shared when the suspect appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Well the court this morning was informed that on the day of the incident the young woman went to the post office in Claremont to claim a parcel which was sent to her, but when she got there the electricity was down so she couldn’t get it. And then she went back again and when she got there, unfortunately, the accused was at the post office and he was there alone,” said Ntabazalila.

“He invited her to come through to get the parcel and when she went over that’s when he attacked her.”

According to Ntabazalila, investigators obtained this information after the suspect confessed to everything and went to do a “point out” of where everything happened with police.

“She tried to fight back but he overpowered her and she lost her life. Later on, the court was told that he put her into his car and he drove out to Lingelethu in Khayelitsha and that’s where he left her body.”

The case has been postponed to 5 November 2019.

“He did not indicate whether he’s gonna apply for bail at this stage but if he does, as the state we indicated that we will oppose bail because this is a schedule 6 crime,” added Ntabazalila.

A post related to the details of Mrwetyana’s murder has also gone viral in the hours since the case was heard in court.

A Facebook user by the name of Pearl Tyani claims to have additional details about the case because her father is one of the officers who works at the station where Mrwetyana’s murderer handed himself in.

According to Tyani, her murderer reportedly told police “yhuuu undisokolisile ke lamntana. Ufe kade” which roughly translates as “wow hey this child gave me trouble. Took her forever to die.”

Tyani’s post has since been deleted.

