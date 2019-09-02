WATCH: Locals loot shop in Turffontein amid protests

A mob of people looted a shop in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, on Monday morning. This after Turffontein residents took their frustrations to the streets to block roads with burning tyres.

Residents have been calling for foreign nationals to leave the country, claiming they take the little work they have, Southern Courier reports.

Locals target shop in Turfontein Turfontein residents took to the streets in protest of foreign nationals. This led to widespread looting. (Video by Lucky Thusi) Posted by The Citizen News on Monday, 2 September 2019

Police were on the scene.

Local ward councillor Michael Crichton said several streets were barricaded off with rocks and burning rubble. There were rumours that the protests would move to Main Street in Rosettenville between 12pm and 3pm.

Resident Tsholofelo Mafila said she was taken out of a taxi.

