Man arrested for Uyinene Mrwetyana’s disappearance charged with murder, rape

The man arrested in connection with the disappearance of missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been charged with her murder and rape as well as defeating the ends of justice.

He made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

News24 reports that the 42-year-old man is an employee at the Clareinch Post Office, the same location Mrwetyana was last seen.

Police officers and members of the Western Cape Flying Squad arrested the suspect in Claremont on Friday.

Potelwa said they were confident the arrest and questioning of the man would reveal more answers and bring an end to “days of uncertainty for her family, friends and all others concerned”.

An autopsy and DNA tests conducted on the body that was found in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, last Monday, confirmed it to be Mrwetyana.

Mrwetyana, 19, was a first-year film and media studies student, and had been missing for nine days [since Saturday]. She lived at Roscommon House on Main Road in Claremont, a student residence leased by the University of Cape Town.

