Crime 31.8.2019 12:37 pm

One dead, three injured after armed robbery at Randfontein tavern

Citizen reporter
File picture: ER24

File picture: ER24

Police were on the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident on Friday night, but details remain sketchy. 

ER24 attended to four people who were shot after an alleged armed robbery at a tavern in Randfontein on Friday night. 

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen confirmed that one man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Another patient had serious injuries, and two others were treated for moderate injuries. 

The injured patients were transported to hospital by ER24 and Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) ambulance services. 

Police were on the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, but details remain sketchy. 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng creche staff arrested for assault after ‘abuse’ footage emerges 23.8.2019
WATCH: Video of alleged child abuse at Randfontein day care centre 22.8.2019
Cellphone stores in Western Cape hit by wave of armed robbery attempts 1.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition