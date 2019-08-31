One dead, three injured after armed robbery at Randfontein tavern

ER24 attended to four people who were shot after an alleged armed robbery at a tavern in Randfontein on Friday night.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen confirmed that one man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Another patient had serious injuries, and two others were treated for moderate injuries.

The injured patients were transported to hospital by ER24 and Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) ambulance services.

Police were on the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, but details remain sketchy.

