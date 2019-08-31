Tzaneen Community Policing Forum member in court for impersonating police officer

A Community Policing Forum (CPF) member appeared in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court in connection with impersonating a police officer on Friday.

34-year-old Tshepo Patrick Ramafalo was denied bail and his case was postponed to this Friday pending further investigation, reports Letaba Herald.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke said the suspect was arrested in Giyani by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit members for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

It is alleged that the suspect attended to a complaint of assault and instead of escalating the matter to the police, he contacted the alleged perpetrator, identifying himself as a member of the local Public Order Police Unit.

He allegedly demanded R3 000 in order not to register a case docket of assault against him.

The perpetrator in the assault case alerted the Hawks who swiftly arrested the suspect after he received the bribe.

