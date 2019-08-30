Crime 30.8.2019 11:05 am

Joburg police arrest two men shortly after alleged murders in house robbery

Citizen reporter
Picture: City of Joburg

Swift action from the authorities has already been earning them high praise.

On Friday morning, the City of Joburg confirmed that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department successfully tracked down two suspects who are accused of robbing and strangling a homeowner and his helper in Zakariah Park on Thursday evening.

Police officers found both dead bodies in the house after 7pm.

The suspects had allegedly fled in a stolen car, understood to be a grey Chevrolet Cruze. The first suspect was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD while the other suspect was already in a taxi on his way to Limpopo.

However, the JMPD tracked down the taxi on the M1 and arrested him after his accomplice sold him out.

They were detained at the Hillbrow police station.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

