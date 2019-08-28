Polokwane policemen arrested for demanding R10k bribe

A 35-year-old sergeant and a 34-year-old constable attached to the Polokwane Police Station will appear in the Polokwane Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice following their arrest on Tuesday evening, reports Polokwane Review.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngeope reported that the two men were arrested by the station commander of the Polokwane police station, Brigadier Gift Makhubele, as they reported for night duty.

Their arrests emanate from an investigation that was launched following an incident of culpable homicide.

“In August 2018, a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run incident in Penina Park, and the driver, who did not possess a driver’s licence at the time, was arrested. Instead of locking him up, the two [are] said to have demanded R10,000 and released him.”

Reacting to the news, Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, said their arrests should send a strong message that corruption within the police service or anywhere else will not be tolerated.

