Three arrested in Durban kidnapping case

An intensive investigation by the Chatsworth police in Durban has led to the arrest of three suspected kidnappers, the police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the remains thought to be that of their alleged victim was found in a sugarcane field in Camperdown.

“It is alleged that in July 2019, the victim was kidnapped in Westcliff, Chatsworth, by persons who demanded a ransom from his family. The desperate family transferred a sum of money into a bank account. The kidnapper, however, did not release the victim.”

Zwane said a 28-year-old suspect was arrested on August 22 for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

She appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court yesterday and remains in custody.

“Following further investigations, the two remaining suspects, aged 22 and 36, were arrested in Hammarsdale yesterday [Monday].”

Zwane said the police had seized a licenced firearm and ammunition as well as a vehicle that was reportedly used during the kidnapping.

“A case of murder was opened at the Camperdown police station while the investigation continues. The two suspects will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court soon.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.