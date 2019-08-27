Two arrested for vigilante murder in Durban

Two people have been arrested for murder after allegedly killing a man accused of being involved in criminal activities in Inanda, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked by a group of people in Bhambhayi at around 3pm, said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

“He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area. He was brutally assaulted and sustained severe injuries. The victim was taken to a local clinic, where he died as a result of his injuries. A case of murder was opened at the Inanda police station for investigation,” he said.

Naicker said that a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old had been arrested on charges of murder.

“The two are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court [on Wednesday]. More arrests are expected in this case as the investigation progresses.”

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula strongly condemned vigilante action.

“We can never accept communities resorting to criminal behaviour and justifying their actions by claiming that they fight crime. Those who are involved in such lawless acts will face the full might of the law,” he said.

