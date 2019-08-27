Pietermaritzburg gym owner bludgeoned to death

Police have launched a manhunt for the husband of businesswoman, 32-year-old Verusha Padayachee, who was brutally murdered at her Lincoln Meade, Pietermaritzburg home on Monday night, reports Public Eye.

According to first responders, Padayachee, who owned Reshape Health and Fitness Centre in Raisethorpe, was found with her hands bound with cable ties above her head. She had suffered severe trauma to her head and is believed to have been strangled after being assaulted.

It is believed that the attacker then fled in her car, a white VW Polo, and is being sought by officials.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese confirmed the death of a female victim in Lincoln Meade on Monday night.

It is also reported that a manhunt has been launched for Padayachee’s missing husband.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information is made available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.