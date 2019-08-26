ANC condemns senseless killing of soldier found in burned car

The ANC study group on defence and military veterans has expressed its shock at the news that a soldier was found burned to death in the boot of a car in Blue Downs, Cape Town, last Sunday.

News24 previously reported the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had confirmed the 41-year-old man was a soldier stationed at one of its military bases in the Western Cape.

“Reasons for this painful act are not yet known, and the SANDF is in constant liaison with the Mfuleni SAPS who are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident,” it said.

SANDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Hamilton Ngubane told News24 the car, a Hyundai Accent, was a government vehicle.

A statement issued by ANC study group whip Thabo Mmutle sent heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the slain soldier.

“We as the ANC study group on defence and military veterans condemn this senseless killing and other acts of violence against our country’s soldiers who have been deployed to our communities on the Cape Flats with the objective to maintain peace and safeguard the rule of law. We welcome the arrests made by the South African Police Services [SAPS] of the two assailants who are accused of this egregious crime.”

Mmutle called on the National Prosecuting Authority and police to secure convictions for this “heinous crime”.

Western Cape police confirmed a murder, kidnapping and hijacking case was being investigated after a passer-by made the discovery last Sunday, News24 reported.

Last Monday, a 43-year-old man was arrested in Blackheath, while a second suspect, aged 24, was nabbed two days later in connection with the case.

Theodore Loggenberg made a brief appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the Daily Voice reported. His case was postponed. The second suspect has not yet appeared in court.

“Gang violence has claimed the lives of too many people in our communities and has to be brought to an end. Therefore, we urge members of the community to assist and support the SANDF and SAPS in efforts to bring about an end to this violence, by reporting incidents of violence against soldiers and other law enforcement agencies, to the nearest police station.”

Last week, Western Cape Safety MEC Albert Fritz also condemned the incident, saying society could not allow gangsters to “terrorise” those deployed to assist in the fight against crime.

“I commend the SAPS on the arrests made so far. We cannot tolerate such a gross disregard for the peace and safety of the people in our province,” he said.

