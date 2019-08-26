Crime 26.8.2019 01:50 pm

uMhlanga home damaged in hail of bullets

Northglen News
A photo of one of the windows at the home.

A photo of one of the windows at the home.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday on the KZN north coast.

The Durban North SAPS have confirmed they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a driver of a high-end vehicle fired 12 rounds into a Herrwood Drive home, reports Northglen News.

While no arrests had yet been made, Capt Raymond Deokaran said investigations were ongoing.

The incident occurred on Sunday and no one was injured.

Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said members of the security company were initially called out to the property for a possible armed robbery.

“Reports suggest a driver of a white BMW fired 12 rounds at the uMhlanga home. Luckily no one was hurt,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
What to do in a hijacking: Centurion police raise awareness 26.8.2019
Weekend speedsters caught clocking over 160km/h in dock for reckless and negligent driving 26.8.2019
Man found in possession of stolen gun after allegedly chasing woman 25.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition