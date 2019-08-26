uMhlanga home damaged in hail of bullets

The Durban North SAPS have confirmed they are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after a driver of a high-end vehicle fired 12 rounds into a Herrwood Drive home, reports Northglen News.

While no arrests had yet been made, Capt Raymond Deokaran said investigations were ongoing.

The incident occurred on Sunday and no one was injured.

Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen said members of the security company were initially called out to the property for a possible armed robbery.

“Reports suggest a driver of a white BMW fired 12 rounds at the uMhlanga home. Luckily no one was hurt,” he said.

