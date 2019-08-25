Crime 25.8.2019 06:49 pm

Man’s bullet-riddled body found in Joburg

Image: iStock

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and suspects are still at large.

A man’s bullet-riddled body has been found in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

ER24 paramedics and police officers found the body of the man near Marina Road, outside the Zandspruit informal settlement, around 7:00 on Sunday morning. His body had multiple bullet wounds.

According to Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan, the victim was 22 years old.

It was found that the man been shot in the head and the back, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“There was nothing that could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene,” Vermaak added.

Muthan said the motive for the shooting remained unknown and suspects were still at large.

He said a case of murder was being investigated.

According to ER24, another person sustained serious injuries when he was severely assaulted in the same area.

“At approximately 8:00, paramedics were called back to the scene for another patient. A man, believed to be 44 years old, was found along Beyers Naude Road outside the informal settlement.

He had sustained severe burn wounds, as well as wounds, following an assault. He was treated and rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment,” Vermaak said.

