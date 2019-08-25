Crime 25.8.2019 05:31 pm

Boy, 14, allegedly stabs mom’s boyfriend to death

The teen was arrested and later released to his parent’s custody.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after he allegedly stabbed to death his mother’s boyfriend.

The teen is believed to have walked in on the man allegedly assaulting his mother. He then took out a knife and allegedly stabbed him on the upper body.

The boyfriend died at the Stinkwater Clinic in Temba, Hammanskraal, police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

“Although this young boy must be responsible for his actions, he also became victim when he saw violence perpetrated against his mother,” he said.

The incident happened just hours after a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in Atteridgeville.

Johannes Mabethwa was sentenced in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday for strangling a woman whose body was dumped at Schureberg and Church Streets in Atterigdeville in November 2018.

Dlamini said the deceased was reported as missing before her body was found. Post-mortem results showed that she had been strangled. In order to hide this crime, he dumped the body.

Dlamini said Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela is on a roadshow engaging with Gauteng communities about criminal issues including those that are affecting women, children and the elderly.

