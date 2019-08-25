Man found in possession of stolen gun after allegedly chasing woman

A man who allegedly chased a woman who ran to the Wentworth police station for protection has been arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen revolver.

After the gun was found on the 20-year-old suspect on Saturday, an investigation revealed that it was robbed from its owner in Verulam on February 2017, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

“The firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any of the pending cases in the Wentworth police precinct and its surroundings,” Mbele said.

The suspect will also be profiled to establish whether he is not linked to any other criminal incidents in the area.

He is expected to appear in the Wentworth Magistrates Court on Monday.

