Homemade guns seized after shooting at feast

Two homemade guns were seized following a shooting at a feast in Ebomvini, KwaZulu-Natal. Two people were shot, police said on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that an argument had ensued at the home where the feast took place. Mbele said the argument resulted to two attendees being shot and injured.

“They sustained gunshot wounds to the arms and were taken to hospital for medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Plessislaer police station for investigation,” she said.

Two suspects were arrested and homemade firearms seized upon the arrival of Public Order Police officers, Mbele said.

The suspects will appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court soon on charges of attempted murder.

