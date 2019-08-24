WATCH: Man shoves woman violently to the floor in Spar store in ‘racial incident’

A CCTV clip that has been circulated widely on Friday and Saturday shows a man rudely pushing past two women in a grocery store and then shoving one of the women violently aside.

According to information on social media, the incident took place on Friday morning in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, at the Spar store.

Some have said it may be a racially motivated incident.

The woman is thrown so violently that she crashes headfirst into some products, narrowly missing a child in their care, and her shopping baskets also go flying. The woman with her tries to intervene and raises her fist to the man, who then leaves.

It’s not known if the man is being investigated by the police for assault.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.