Final salute for anti-gang unit cop allegedly shot by partner

The Western Cape police’s top brass joined family and friends of the late Sergeant David Hoffman in bidding him farewell in Franschhoek on Saturday.

Hoffman was given a state funeral after police minister Bheki Cele said the officer had “put himself on duty” at the time of his death.

He was shot dead in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives’ home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

A man is understood to have run to the house while being chased by a mob. Hoffman had protected him and the family had called the police for assistance.

When police failed to arrive, News24 understands he phoned his partner, top detective Sergeant Marlon Appollis, who came to assist.

Hoffman was later allegedly accidentally shot. Appollis is out on R1 000 bail and faces a charge of culpable homicide.

Cele had at his memorial said that Hoffman had died on duty as he had been assisting the man who had arrived at the house in search of help.

He also acknowledged that there were “special circumstances” involved in Hoffman’s death.

Major General Jeremy Vearey and AGU head Major General Andre Lincoln were among the dignitaries at the Civic Centre in Franschhoek on Saturday, together with senior top police officials.

The investigation by the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid) into Hoffman’s death continues.

Hoffman’s wife, Ashley, described her husband as her “protector” when she gave her tribute at his memorial on Thursday.

Hoffman joined the SAPS in 2005 and was deployed to visible policing in St Helena Bay and Melkbosstrand.

In 2008, he was promoted to detective in Somerset West, until being transferred to Stellenbosch in 2013 before his deployment to the AGU last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.