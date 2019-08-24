Duo wanted in three provinces arrested in Karoo

A pair wanted for a number of crimes in Gauteng, Limpopo and the North West were arrested with four illegal guns and ammunition in a search during a routine patrol in Laingsburg in the Western Cape.

The suspects, aged 33 and 35, were in a Gauteng-registered vehicle in the Karoo town when they were spotted by the local police on patrol, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

“Upon searching the vehicle, three firearms whose serial numbers were filed off, one other firearm whose lawful owner is deceased, 21 9mm rounds of ammunition and three revolver rounds of ammunition were discovered,” she said.

The two are expected in the Laingsburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of guns and ammunition.

Western Cape acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi commended Laingsburg police who “prevented dangerous criminals from committing other serious crimes”.

