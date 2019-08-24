WATCH: Cop kicks ‘hubcap thieves’ at gunpoint

A video by photojournalist James Oatway shared to Facebook on Thursday has caused the SA Police Service to investigate whether any abuse took place.

News24 reported that Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela called for “an urgent internal investigation to establish the identity of a man who appears to be a police officer, assaulting two men”.

Oatway said he captured the footage in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning.

“I stumbled upon this scene in Orange Grove earlier today. The two young men had allegedly stolen hubcaps from a nearby car,” he wrote.

A man dressed in a police uniform kicks the men at gunpoint.

