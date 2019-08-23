Situation at St Albans ‘under control’ after some prisoners refuse to eat dinner

A stand-off at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth is “under control” after some inmates refused to eat because of issues they had raised.

“All inmates are now taking their meals, including the section at Maximum centre which had refused dinner yesterday [Thursday],” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Nxumalo would not reveal what the inmates were apparently disgruntled about.

“There was engagement between management and inmates addressing some of the issues being raised. We will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the centre is safe and secured.”

