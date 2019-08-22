Cape Town woman’s body found chopped up at apartment building

A woman was found murdered at her apartment building in Bellville, Cape Town, on Thursday morning, Western Cape police confirmed.

The 32-year-old woman, who was identified as Lynette Volschenk by Netwerk24, was discovered at about 11.00am after police were called.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said officers conducted a preliminary investigation.

“… police found black bags containing [the] body of the deceased cut in pieces,” she said.

Neighbours heard noises coming from the apartment on Wednesday night, but it was only when concerned colleagues investigated the next morning that they apparently caught a man with blue gloves inside the apartment, Netwerk24 reported.

Rwexana confirmed that a 24-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Volschenk had last updated her Facebook status on Wednesday morning with a motivational poster bearing the Frida Kahlo quote: “At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can”.

In May, the Tygerburger reported that a 65-year-old man was found murdered in the same complex.

Neighbours found his security gate forced open and a rope tied around his whole body.

