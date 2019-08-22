Blood in the streets as two badly injured in KZN drive-by shooting
Juan Venter
The scene of the shooting at one of the local fuel stations in the Scottburgh CBD.
The SAPS in Scottburgh on the South Coast were at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday evening.
Two people travelling in a car along Scott Street on the South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal shortly before 5pm on Wednesday were shot at multiple times by people travelling in an unidentified vehicle, the South Coast Herald reports.
Two men sustained serious injuries.
It was understood that both of the men were in a very serious condition and were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.
