KZN police constable nabbed for corruption

A 30-year-old police constable was arrested in the Durban CBD on Tuesday night following an intelligence-driven operation by the police.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it is alleged that on Monday, August 19, a complainant had crashed his vehicle and the police officer in question did not open a case. He however towed the vehicle and told the complainant to pay him R7,000 in cash to release his vehicle.

“An operation was conducted immediately after this was brought to the attention of police and it led to the arrest of the police officer, who will be charged for corruption,” Mbele said.

Mbele added that the suspect was detained at the Durban Central police station and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“Two cellphones, as well as cash that was handed over to him, were seized by police. The police constable was stationed at Durban North police station.

“The community is commended for bringing such corrupt practices to the attention of police so that such individuals can be brought to book. There is no place in the SAPS for corrupt police officers.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

