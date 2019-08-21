Crime 21.8.2019 02:15 pm

Armed men hold up courier delivery crew in Johannesburg

News24 Wire
Stock image.

CCTV footage of the incident has been circulated on social media and shows the suspects arriving in a grey vehicle.

Goods worth R5,000 were stolen from a courier van in Sonneglans, Randburg, on Tuesday.

The van, belonging to CourierIt, was parked in a driveway at 10.20am when the crew was confronted.

Honeydew police spokesperson Captain Balan Muthan told News24 that the delivery men were approached by two armed suspects.

“One of the suspects pointed a firearm at the complainant and took some of the parcels from the bakkie,” he said.

The men then fled the scene, leaving the couriers uninjured.

CourierIt general manager for legal Gerald du Toit said the matter was under investigation and would not comment further.

