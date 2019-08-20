KZN speaker survives 11 shots to his vehicle in assassination attempt

Ukhahlamba Municipal Speaker Sthembiso Zulu has survived an assassination attempt, the Kwazulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department said on Tuesday.

Provincial Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the speaker was apparently shot at, while on the way home from work.

“The municipal vehicle he was using was shot at eleven times. The Speaker escaped with minor injuries.”

Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said she was not aware at present of the attempt.

In May, Zulu shared his terror after two Metro cops were killed while guarding his house in Durban.

He told the Daily Sun he had not been able to sleep at night. The newspaper reported that the municipality posted the police to his place last year when residents started protesting outside it.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka was shocked at the latest attack and said the recent spate of violence directed at public representatives in municipalities should stop.

“We are dismayed at the news of an attempt on the life of yet another councillor in the province, shortly as the province is still licking its wounds following the brutal assassination of councillor Mthembeni Majola from Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in the same district,” he said.

News24 reported that Majola, an Inkatha Freedom Party councillor, was shot dead in an apparent hit on Friday night.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said suspects had opened fire on Majola’s vehicle travelling on the R103 at Hospital Hill in Estcourt. Majola, who was driving, sustained multiple wounds and died on the scene.

According to Gwala, the two passengers in the car were rushed to hospital to be treated for injuries.

“It pains me to even try and understand what could cause people to embark on such a senseless deed against a representative of our people. This is indeed shocking. We are finding this difficult to comprehend,” said Hlomuka.

He said violence against councillors was becoming a disturbing trend that required urgent attention.

He hoped that those responsible would be apprehended and brought to book.

