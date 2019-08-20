Joburg resident shot at by ‘courier’ after refusing to open gate

CCTV footage has emerged showing a man opening fire on a unsuspecting Johannesburg resident after he refused to open the gate to his property.

The video shows a heated exchange last Wednesday between two men on opposite sides of the gate at a residence in Robertsham, Johannesburg.

The resident then appears in the video to be making a phone call, while the second man pulls out a gun and opens fire.

Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that the resident had managed to flee the scene, but was later taken to hospital for further medical care.

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted that the man involved in the shooting had posed as a courier to try and gain access to the property.

Makhubele confirmed that a case of attempted murder had been opened at the Booysen Police Station last week.

“We have not got the suspects yet, but we have received information from the victim that will assist us in our investigation,” he explained.

He would not reveal any further details of the police’s investigation.

