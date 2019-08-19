Crime 19.8.2019 09:45 pm

Two injured, arrested after shooting in Manenberg

News24 Wire
Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

Two people were arrested after they were shot when a fight broke out between alleged gangsters in Manenberg, Cape Town, on Monday.

The shooting had occurred at around 3.50pm, said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

While the police could not confirm whether the fight was gang-related, it is understood that members of the Americans and Jesters gangs were involved.

Rwexana said two men, aged 22 and 46, were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

They were later arrested and placed under police guard.

