PE mother hands herself over after baby’s body found in bin

A young Port Elizabeth mother has handed herself over to police after her new-born baby’s body was found in a dustbin on Sunday morning.

Police had issued an advisory on Sunday, seeking information about the whereabouts of the mother.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child was found at about 08.30am on Sunday when “a vagrant was rummaging through in a dustbin at the corners of Beach Road and 2nd Avenue”.

He discovered the naked baby in the bin.

According to Naidu, the umbilical cord was still attached to the child.

“The baby was already dead,” said Naidu.

However, the 22-year-old mother handed herself over to police at the Humewood police station on Sunday evening, after appeals to trace her were circulated through the media, according to Naidu.

A case of concealment of birth is under investigation.

