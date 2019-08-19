Woman arrested after ex-boyfriend stabbed to death in Pretoria tavern

A 29-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend to death at a tavern in Villeria, Pretoria, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, the man was stabbed with an object in his upper body following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

In unrelated cases, police arrested 446 people across Tshwane during O Kae Molao operations over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said that half of the arrests were for selling liquor without a licence, drunken driving, assault, possession of drugs, and sexual assault.

“The remainder of the suspects were caught during roadblocks, sting operations and high-density patrols for offences ranging from malicious damage to property, theft out of motor vehicles, burglary, and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles,” Mavimbela said in a statement.

The suspects were arrested in Pretoria Central, Atteridgeville, Sunnyside, Hammanskraal, and Bronkhorstspruit.

Tshwane district commander Major General Daniel Mthombeni urged officers to further intensify operations that would address the scourge of substance abuse, which he said was the main contributor to gender-based violence and other contact crimes like robbery, rape and murder.

The suspects are expected to appear in various courts across Tshwane soon.

