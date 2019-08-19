Accident or murder? Anti-gang unit officer shoots colleague in the head at braai

Seargent David Hoffman of the Western Cape’s anti-gang unit has been shot and killed by a 41-year-old colleague in Franschhoek, Western Cape, on Saturday night.

The colleague, believed to have played a pivotal role in the conviction of both triple axe murderer Henri van Breda and wife-killer Jason Rohde, pulled a gun on his colleague at a braai and shot him.

“At the braai, the suspect pulled out his service pistol and shot dead his 40-year-old colleague. He was shot in the head. The motive for the killing is still unclear, and the Ipid investigation is continuing,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa told IOL.

“It’s alleged that there was a braai at a private house attended by the deceased and the suspect. The pair were off-duty.”

The incident was initially reported as a murder, but IOL has since reported that it may have been an accident, with the suspect’s safety mechanism allegedly failing.

In a statement on Sunday, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said there was also some kind of confrontation between community members and the off-duty anti-gang unit officers prior to the shooting.

READ MORE: Anti-gang unit member shot dead in Franschhoek

“It is alleged the deceased member was at a premises in Skool Street when a group of community members descended in a confrontational manner and subsequently left,” Potelwa said.

Police were called to the scene. Among those to respond was a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased. Shots were fired, resulting in Sergeant David Hoffman being hit.

“When the shooting occurred, which claimed the life of Sergeant David Hoffman, his colleague was with him.

“The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an IPID investigation is under way,” Potelwa explained.

It’s unclear why the community confronted Hoffman.

Acting Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Sindile Mfazi, has since expressed condolences to the family of Hoffman on behalf of the South African Police Service (SAPS) management.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.