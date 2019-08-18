Crime 18.8.2019 05:45 pm

Body found in the boot of a burnt vehicle

No one has been arrested as yet.

A body, burnt beyond recognition, has been discovered in the boot of a car that had been set alight. The discovery was made after City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Services extinguished the fire in the early hours of Sunday.

“This morning at 07:20 the City’s Fire & Rescue Services received an emergency call of a motor vehicle alight in Valley Street, Blue Downs.

“A fire engine from Mfuleni and a rescue vehicle from Kuilsriver Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident. As per protocol the vehicle was searched and a body burnt beyond recognition was discovered inside the boot,” spokesperson Jermain Carelse said in a statement on Sunday.

The scene was then handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

“This office can confirm that a murder case is under investigation after a body was found in a burnt out Hyundai Ascent in Silversands Road Mfuleni this morning [Sunday].

“No one has been arrested as yet,” spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told News24.

