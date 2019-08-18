Mpumalanga MEC faces charges of attempted murder, violent assault and more

A rising ANC politician faces charges including violent assault, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and robbery, City Press reports.

According to the publication, Mandla Msibi is among those named as possible successors to David Mabuza as ANC chairperson for Mpumalanga.

Cases currently open involving Msibi include his alleged involvement in the violent attack and disfiguring of Mcolisi Sithole outside Nelspruit; the attempted murder of Given Madonsela, who became partially disabled after he was brutally attacked and his BMW X5 partially destroyed; the smashing and vandalisation of councillor Themba Bulunga’s car on two separate occasions; and malicious damage to the home of Foja Nkosi.

All alleged incidents took place in August 2017, except for the two attack on Bulunga’s car, the first of which reportedly took place in July 2017 and the second last year.

Msibi would not comment on the allegations.

The full story is available in today’s edition of City Press.

READ MORE: City of Mbombela speaker arrested

Mpumalanga News reported in February last year that Msibi, who was the City of Mbombela municipality’s speaker at the time, was arrested for malicious damage to property after allegedly “retaliating” against community members who accused him of corruption.

Before Msibi’s arrest, a community business meeting, presided over by ward councillor, Cllr Themba Bulunga from Ward 26 took place. At the meeting, serious corruption allegations were uttered against Msibi by community members in attendance.

Later in the day, Msibi is alleged to have retaliated against the community members. Members who are alleged to have uttered corruption allegations against him have been targeted, where they were allegedly attacked at their respective homes. Bulunga was chased by Msibi.

Damage to property and a vehicle are among the charges laid against him.

Msibi appeared at the Kanyamazane Magistrates’ Court at the time, and was charged with malicious damage to property. He was released with a warning and his second appearance was postponed until further notice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.