Lobby group AfriForum’s head of safety and security, Ian Cameron, has reported that a farmer and farm worker were murdered in Limpopo on Saturday.

“Farmer overpowered at his vehicle by unknown number of attackers. Dragged to the house, tied up and killed. Farm worker also tied up and shot dead. SAPS and services on scene, no arrests made,” Cameron tweeted.

Two other farm attacks took place on the same day, according to Cameron.

In Malmesbury in the Western Cape, a family was reportedly attacked by seven suspects, six of which have since been arrested. “Family attacked and assaulted on their farm by 7 suspects. Huge response from SAPS, private security and community safety structures led to the arrest of 6 suspects. Minor injuries treated on scene,” Cameron tweeted. Cameron reported a third farm attack, also on Saturday, in Magaliesberg, Gauteng. No further details of this attack are known at this stage, according to the AfriForum safety and security head. This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

