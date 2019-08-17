Limpopo man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing girlfriend to death

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison after he stabbed and killed his then girlfriend with a sharp object, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

Takalani Godfrey Radzilani was sentenced by the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou, said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. Radzilani stabbed Portia Raselabe,32, at Rabali Zone1 in the Mphephu Policing precinct outside Thohoyandou on April 27, 2016, Ngoepe said.

“The neighbours heard the woman screaming for help and quickly alerted the police who reacted swiftly.

“On arrival at the crime scene, the police found a woman with serious head injuries lying in a pool of blood. The emergency services were notified, and she was certified dead on the scene,” he said.

Provincial commissioner in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the hefty jail sentence, said Ngope.

