Two arrested for stealing cellphones in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal police have nabbed two suspects for robbery in the Verulam CBD, and recovered the stolen property.

Police officers from the eThekwini Outer North Cluster made the arrest of a 20-year-old on Friday, after an intelligence driven operation led them to find the four cellphones, a metal toy gun and cash that was taken from the victim.

The suspect was taken to the police station and detained, at which time the victim identified the suspect as the person who had robbed him, and also identified his belongings.

“Further investigation was conducted which led police to another suspect (33) in Buffelsdraai who was found with another stolen cellphone. He was arrested and charged for receiving stolen property,” says police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

The 20-year-old will be charged for robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Both suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to other robbery cases in the Verulam policing precinct.

