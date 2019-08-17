Two suspects arrested for possession of R5m worth of mandrax

A man and a woman are expected to appear in the Alexandria Magistrates’ Court on Monday after they were found in possession of mandrax worth R5m.

The suspects were spotted while driving in a silver Nissan Almera on the N2 close to Kinkelbos.

Eastern Cape SAPS Flying Squad officers pulled the vehicle off the road and searched it, finding 50 plastic bags in the vehicle’s boot. The bag contained 77 500 mandrax tablets.

“The 45-year-old male driver and his 26-year-old female passenger were arrested on charges of dealing in mandrax,” says police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

